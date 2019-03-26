Brokerages Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Price Target at $20.63

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 91,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,928. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Richards sold 6,800 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $111,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $2,316,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,219 shares of company stock worth $2,932,690 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,412,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,503,000 after buying an additional 2,228,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,996,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,116,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,004.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 650,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 591,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.