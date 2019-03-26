Brokerages Set Loews Co. (L) PT at $60.12

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on L. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Loews in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE L traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 686,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,348. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.66. Loews has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loews will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.80%.

In related news, insider Andrew H. Tisch sold 22,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,033,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $38,618.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,886 shares in the company, valued at $517,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,555 shares of company stock worth $3,249,927. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loews by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Loews by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.