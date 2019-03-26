Brokerages Set ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Target Price at $94.00

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,916. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ePlus has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $107.25.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. ePlus had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Research analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,211 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in ePlus by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 264,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth $1,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.