Brokerages Set Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) Price Target at $18.83

Shares of Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,560,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 351,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 881,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 83,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 462,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.44. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $36.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.