Brokerages Expect Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report $196.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.95 million. Rayonier reported sales of $203.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $792.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.04 million to $793.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $836.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.34 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.49.

NYSE RYN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 866,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,225. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.68. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,119,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,464,000 after acquiring an additional 748,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Rayonier by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

