Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce $62.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.66 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $50.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $268.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.64 million to $273.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $308.09 million, with estimates ranging from $306.77 million to $309.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million.

Several research firms have commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 113,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,155. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $67,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,281 shares in the company, valued at $154,537.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $847,650 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 992,674.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after acquiring an additional 307,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,989,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 476,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $5,434,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 659,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,115,000 after buying an additional 68,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

