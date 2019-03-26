Brokerages Expect Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Compugen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $3.58 on Friday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 56,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

