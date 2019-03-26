Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte Inc (VCYT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Veracyte reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,771. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.00. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

In other news, Director Jesse I. Treu sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $7,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,661. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $389,895.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,886.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 893,651 shares of company stock worth $18,042,585 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Veracyte by 562.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Veracyte by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.