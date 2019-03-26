Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report sales of $677.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $693.23 million and the lowest is $661.20 million. Stantec reported sales of $693.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Stantec had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Stantec to a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stantec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $23.31 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stantec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,194,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 218,635 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Stantec by 24.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

