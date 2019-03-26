Brokerages Anticipate KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) will announce sales of $123.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KEYW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.26 million and the lowest is $119.50 million. KEYW posted sales of $125.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEYW will report full year sales of $519.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $513.20 million to $527.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $548.32 million, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $555.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KEYW.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of KEYW in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded KEYW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

KEYW stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 148,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,812. KEYW has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $405.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KEYW by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KEYW by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 336,459 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in KEYW by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,151,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 450,209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in KEYW in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KEYW by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

