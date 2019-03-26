Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $349.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.49 million to $361.70 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $326.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.81 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 175,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

In other Encore Capital Group news, major shareholder Jcf Iii Europe Holdings L.P. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $45,255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,376,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,035,000 after acquiring an additional 241,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 294,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,751,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 294,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

