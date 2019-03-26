Brokerages Anticipate DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DLH an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLHC. Noble Financial set a $8.00 price objective on DLH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

In other DLH news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $120,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,702. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,217 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 4.24% of DLH worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLHC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. 53,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,557. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.73. DLH has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. DLH had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

