Brokerages Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.10 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,374,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,990,000 after purchasing an additional 373,441 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,426,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 564,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,660,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,486,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

BZH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,564. The firm has a market cap of $374.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 18.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

