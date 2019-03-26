Brinker Capital Inc. Has $505,000 Stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 14.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,458,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 6.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) alerts:

Shares of GENC stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $175.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brinker Capital Inc. Has $505,000 Stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/brinker-capital-inc-has-505000-stake-in-gencor-industries-inc-de-genc.html.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter.

About Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.