Brinker Capital Inc. Has $479,000 Position in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $523,763.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 15,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,681,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,499.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Loop Capital cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

NYSE AVY opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

