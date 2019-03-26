Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,921,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Swann downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.91 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.12.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $751,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $26,325.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,601.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,744. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $146.22 on Tuesday. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $87.49 and a 52 week high of $199.70.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 1,018.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 357.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/brinker-capital-inc-buys-new-stake-in-bluebird-bio-inc-blue.html.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.