Bray Capital Advisors Has $201,000 Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in J M Smucker were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $126.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn W. Dindo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.20 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $387,867 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

