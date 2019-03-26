Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,390 Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPI. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bridgepoint Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgepoint Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgepoint Education alerts:

BPI stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $168.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.22. Bridgepoint Education Inc has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $94.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPI shares. ValuEngine raised Bridgepoint Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bridgepoint Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on Bridgepoint Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

In other Bridgepoint Education news, Director Robert D. Hartman sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,452.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,390 Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-14390-bridgepoint-education-inc-bpi.html.

Bridgepoint Education Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.