Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,855 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

