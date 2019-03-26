Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 830 Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Armstrong Flooring worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1,467.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 250,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 234,643 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 355,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 200,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after acquiring an additional 182,003 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 140,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 89,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFI opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.24 million, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFI. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $15.00 target price on Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Armstrong Flooring Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

