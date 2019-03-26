Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Park-Ohio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 672,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 384,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $391.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.35. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.37 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $72,413.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $557,531. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-acquires-new-position-in-park-ohio-holdings-corp-pkoh.html.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.