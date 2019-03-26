Boxlight (BOXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

BOXL stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 7.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boxlight stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Boxlight at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

