Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $161.50 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.78.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

