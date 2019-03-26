BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 52,545 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BorgWarner to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. 6,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In other news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mcgill sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,660 shares of company stock worth $1,099,248. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

