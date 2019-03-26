Boenning Scattergood Begins Coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

“We are initiating coverage of Centers (SKT) with an Outperform rating and a $27.00 price target. We consider the risks to the dividend to be low and we note that SKT has a strong balance sheet. Although it was recently downgraded by S&P to BBB from BBB+, we expect it will generate sufficient free cash flow in 2019 to reduce indebtedness. We believe SKT has created an extra layer of value by branding its properties. TangerOutlets® have a reputation for selling brand-name goods at a discount, and that reputation and branding draws shoppers to its centers. In 2018, same center NOI contracted because of high tenant closures and rent roll-downs as digital offerings disrupted traditional retailing, and we expect NOI to contract in 2019 and possibly longer.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE SKT opened at $20.53 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $124.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 629,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 115,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,842,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 210,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

