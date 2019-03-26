BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,751 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (AMWD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.10% of American Woodmark worth $125,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Woodmark by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.32. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.66 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,751 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (AMWD)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/blackrock-inc-sells-5751-shares-of-american-woodmark-co-amwd.html.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.