BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in CarGurus Inc (CARG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,790,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $127,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

CARG opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.97. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $57.25.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 68,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $2,699,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $272,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,302,339 shares of company stock worth $89,594,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

