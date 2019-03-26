BlackRock Inc. Purchases 43,915 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.32% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $120,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $138,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Thompson sold 18,793 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $958,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,727 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,365. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.36. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.81 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TCMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

