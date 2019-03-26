BitSerial Hits One Day Volume of $11.00 (BTE)

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One BitSerial token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSerial has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitSerial has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013017 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00065104 BTC.

About BitSerial

BitSerial (CRYPTO:BTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2013. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. BitSerial’s official website is bitserial.io . BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitSerial

BitSerial can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSerial directly using U.S. dollars.

