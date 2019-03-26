Bitdeal 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Bitdeal has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitdeal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bitdeal has a total market cap of $77,709.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.01490566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00001510 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Bitdeal Profile

Bitdeal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitdeal’s official website is bitdeal.co.in

Buying and Selling Bitdeal

Bitdeal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitdeal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitdeal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitdeal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

