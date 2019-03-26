Bitcoin Private Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00007965 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC and Exrates. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $10,719.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.01366173 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00310098 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00162419 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00026629 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002592 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 20,651,345 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Nanex, Exrates, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

