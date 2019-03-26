Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Cap Hits $507,485.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00001511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Escodex and STEX. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $507,485.00 and $5,064.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013684 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000224 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 8,475,360 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX, Escodex, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

