Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00002971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $65,638.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

