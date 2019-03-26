Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $397.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $427.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $328.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.81.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $220.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $216.12 and a 1 year high of $388.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/biogen-inc-biib-shares-sold-by-ep-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.