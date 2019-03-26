BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (BFRA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BFRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $286.60 million and a P/E ratio of -14.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR alerts:

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.