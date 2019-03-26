BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (BFRA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ BFRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $286.60 million and a P/E ratio of -14.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile
