BidaskClub Upgrades Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) to “Hold”

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Connecticut Water Service alerts:

CTWS opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Connecticut Water Service has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTWS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Connecticut Water Service during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Connecticut Water Service by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.