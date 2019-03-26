BidaskClub Upgrades Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) to “Hold”

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.
CTWS opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Connecticut Water Service has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of -0.02.
About Connecticut Water Service
Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.
