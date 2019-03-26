BidaskClub Lowers Global Indemnity (GBLI) to Sell

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Indemnity by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Indemnity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Global Indemnity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 338,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.