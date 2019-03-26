BidaskClub Downgrades Inter Parfums (IPAR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.33.

IPAR stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 8,941 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $607,809.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,277 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $146,547.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,857.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,826,042. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

