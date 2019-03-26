BidaskClub Downgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $417.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 149,775 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

