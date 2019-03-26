BHP Group (BBL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBL. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.27. 1,275,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,961. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

