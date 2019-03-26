BEST Inc (BSTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSTI opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. BEST has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

