Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,955 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In related news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 27,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $1,904,867.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,232,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $69,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239,284 shares of company stock worth $85,077,082. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.18. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

