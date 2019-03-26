Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Comerica from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comerica from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Comerica to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

