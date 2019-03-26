Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $355,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

