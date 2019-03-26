Berenberg Bank Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.99 ($52.31).

DWNI stock opened at €44.20 ($51.40) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

