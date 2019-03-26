Bemis (BMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.86

Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $54.85, with a volume of 894356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

BMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.04 million. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.27%. Analysts predict that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Bemis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bemis’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bemis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Bemis in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bemis by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bemis in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Bemis in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bemis Company Profile (NYSE:BMS)

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

