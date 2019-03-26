Beacon Securities Weighs in on Altura Energy Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ATU)

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Altura Energy in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Altura Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Altura Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATU. Haywood Securities set a C$0.70 price objective on shares of Altura Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. GMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altura Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of ATU stock opened at C$0.41 on Monday. Altura Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in east central Alberta. It principally holds interests in the Eyehill, Killam, Macklin, Wildmere, and Leduc-Woodbend areas located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.