Bata (BTA) Trading Down 42.6% Over Last Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and SouthXchange. In the last week, Bata has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $82,815.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.01484275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001453 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,051,643 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.