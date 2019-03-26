Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.15%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

