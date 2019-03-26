Barnett & Company Inc. Has $351,000 Position in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mplx by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 11,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

NYSE MPLX opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Mplx had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

